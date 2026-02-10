Gurugram shocker: Man jumps to death from office building; foreign firm's female employee hangs herself at home

In a disturbing turn of events, two separate tragedies were reported from the Delhi suburb of Gurugram.

In the first incident, a manager at a private company reportedly plunged to his death from the eighth floor of his office building in Sector 49, while in the second incident, a 26-year-old female professional was discovered dead in her residence at GLS Society on Sohna’s Damdama Road.

In the first case, local authorities identified the deceased as 34-year-old Varun Shankar, a Bengaluru native who held a managerial role in a firm situated near Spaze IT Park.

Advertisement

Police reports indicate that at approximately 4 AM on Tuesday, Shankar allegedly leapt from an eighth floor balcony, resulting in immediate death. No formal explanation or suicide note was found at the scene.

Officials from the Sector 50 police station arrived shortly after being alerted to the situation. They secured the site and transported the body to the mortuary for further examination. Currently, investigators are notifying Shankar’s family and questioning his colleagues to understand his final hours.

The police are also scrutinising his mobile phone records and reviewing CCTV recordings from the office building.

"We are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the office of the deceased. The postmortem will be conducted only after the family members arrive in Gurugram. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge in the case," said Inspector Sukhbir, Station House Officer, Sector 50 police station, according to a PTI report.

Advertisement

Woman kills herself In Sohna, a 26-year-old woman named Kiran allegedly took her own life in the GLS Society Complex. Her body was found suspended from a ceiling fan inside her apartment. Similar to the first incident, law enforcement confirmed that no suicide note was present at the location.

Kiran, originally from Faridabad’s Dabua Colony, was employed by an international firm based in the Rozka Meo Industrial Area. She shared a flat in Tower 4 with her brother, Akash, who is also a private sector employee. The siblings had reportedly attended a wedding on Sunday. Upon returning, Kiran retired to her room; however, when her brother checked on her at 8:00 AM the following morning, he discovered her body and immediately contacted the police.

Advertisement

Nepalese woman found hanging at PG accommodation in Gurugram A woman -- a resident of Nepal -- who arrived in Gurugram recently, allegedly died by suicide at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Badshahpur police station area in Gurugram, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the PG facility located on Fazilpur Road.

No suicide note has been found on the scene, the official said, adding that the body has been taken into custody and shifted to a mortuary and family of the deceased has been informed.

The deceased -- identified as Kalpana (23), a resident of Nepal -- had rented the room at the PG in Badshahpur area on February 2, police said.

Advertisement