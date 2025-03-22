Gurugram shocker! Man strangulates wife, locks her inside rented room; arrested from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh

Gurugram: A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife following a quarrel over going home on Holi, police said on Saturday.

After strangulating her with a scarf, he allegedly locked her inside their rented room in Bhangrola village and left. Police found her body on March 7, they said.

The deceased woman was identified as Renu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, they added. Police lodged an FIR at Kherki Daula police station.

A team of the Manesar crime unit arrested the accused on Friday from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Ankit, also from UP.

Advertisement