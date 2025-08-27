Rahul Fazilpuria murder plot foiled: How STF nabbed 5 sharpshooters after midnight encounter in Gurugram

After Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria escaped a gun attack unhurt in July this year, a joint team of Gurugram Police and Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday night foiled a plot to kill him by arresting five sharpshooters after a brief encounter.

According to the police, the incident took place around midnight on Tuesday on Pataudi Road in Gurugram when four of the attackers sustained gunshot wounds in the encounter.

Initial investigation revealed that the five sharpshooters linked to gangsters Rohit Sardhaniya and Deepak Nandal were plotting to kill Fazilpuria. They were also reportedly involved in the killing of Fazilpuria's financier Rohit Shokeen last month, said the Gurugram Police.

On July 14, 2025, two gunshots were fired at Fazilpuria’s car on the Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road. The singer managed to escape unhurt.

His financier, Rohit Shokeen, was shot dead on the night of August 4 near the Palm Hills society in Sector 77, Gurugram.

The five accused were identified as Vinod Pehalwan, a resident of Jhajjar, Padam alias Raja, Shubham alias Kala, Gautam alias Gogi, and Ashish alias Ashu, all from Sonipat.

The police said they had received a tip-off about the accused's movement near Wazirpur village. Accordingly, the STF, along with a Crime Branch team, put up a barricade on Pataudi Road near Wazirpur late on Tuesday night.

When police directed an Innova that approached the barricade to stop, the occupants of the car opened fire at the cops. As police fired back, four of the five shooters were shot in the leg, they said.

The police further said around 19 rounds were fired by the two sides. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 10, while one of them, Gautam, has been taken into custody.

Firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's home Recently, two masked men fired more than two dozen shots outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed two bike-borne masked men arriving outside the house and opening fire from a distance. After a few seconds, one of them leaned over the main gate and continued to shoot before both fled.

Yadav was not at home when the shooting happened around 5.30 AM on August 17.