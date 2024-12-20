Days after Atul Subhash case, a Gurugram-based UX designer Alok Mittal has claimed that his wife has filed false cases against him after just five months of marriage, reported News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his LinkedIn post, Mittal stated that his wife – Mansi Aggarwal – works as an analyst at Collegedunia and earns a decent salary. However, has demanded ₹1.5 lakh per month in maintenance, ₹1 crore compensation, and house.

Sharing his ordeal on LinkedIn, Alok Mittal even stated that Mansi requested him to delete his posts against her and threatened him to file another case if he didn't comply.

"Even before these cases were filed, I was constantly threatened. 𝗡𝗼𝘄, 𝗶𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲, 𝗜 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲: 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶 𝗔𝗴𝗴𝗮𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝘂𝗿 𝘂𝘀𝗸𝗶 𝗽𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗶 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆," Alok Mittal wrote on LinkedIn.

About the case: Married to Mansi in May 2023, Alok wrote that he lost his job shortly after their wedding. But soon, they were expecting their first child, his wife pressured him to find a new job.

In November 2023, he finally landed in a new job in Bengaluru after five months of applying. When he asked his wife to relocate, she refused and chose to stay back with her parents.

“She promised to join me later but refused when I came to Delhi in December 2023 to bring her back. Despite my assurances that I would fulfil her demands, she used her pregnancy and childbirth as a reason to remain at her parents’ home," Mittal explained.

Not only this, Alok claimed that his wife pressured him to quit his job in Bengaluru and return to live with her family.

"Eventually, under immense pressure, I agreed to return to Delhi. But my wife wanted it fast. So, knowing my son was my weakness, began using him against me," he said

Apart from this, Alok alleged that his wife Mansi would make excuses whenever he attempted to video call his son.

“Whenever I tried to video call to see my son, she declined, saying the child was asleep. If I miss to call her or visit her in Delhi her family accused me of abandoning her and my child," he explained.

Reflecting on the emotional toll the situation, Alok stated, "The last time I held my son in my arms, he was 9 days old. It has been 10 months now, and apart from those 2–3 days of memories, I have nothing. Not being able to see or hold him, compounded with the burden of court hearings and monthly maintenance, has left me shattered."

He added that his wife filed a false domestic violence case against him, and his 73-year-old mother – a widow – was dragged into these false accusations. “Beyond exhausting all my earnings, I took loans from friends and family to fund a wedding which lasted for less than 6 months. And now from where am I supposed to find ₹1 crore to undo this massive mistake?" he questioned.

'Can prove my innocence in 5 minutes’: Alok in a separate LinkedIn post stated that he can prove his innocence in the false dowry and domestic violence cases in just five minutes.

He wrote, "If living with me is so impossible, why hasn't she filed for divorce?"

He even added that he has been living separately with his wife for 13 months now and would grant divorce if asked and move on with his life. “I’ll remarry, have kids, and build a happy future. She will get less money. Loss ho jayega fir to."

The UX designer shared a recording of him and his wife, in which she expressed her desire to go to Europe for their honeymoon.

"My wife demanded a honeymoon in Europe, a bigger banquet hall, and a designer Lehenga—just one week after our Roka ceremony," Mittal further wrote, asking, " How can such demands not be considered part of dowry?"