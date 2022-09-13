Gurugram: The Leela Hotel hoax bomb scare call traced to autistic patient

The call sent the police in an over one-and-half-an-hour-long tizzy, during which they searched for the bomb at the hotel, in the end declaring the call a hoax.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On Tuesday, 13 September, the Delhi police were sent to a hour and a half's ordeal of searching a and tracing a bomb after the five star hotel Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex received a bomb threat call at 11.35 am in the morning. After rigorous search involving bomb disposal and dog squads the police confirmed there were no bombs and the call was a hoax!
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Tuesday, 13 September, the Delhi police were sent to a hour and a half's ordeal of searching a and tracing a bomb after the five star hotel Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex received a bomb threat call at 11.35 am in the morning. After rigorous search involving bomb disposal and dog squads the police confirmed there were no bombs and the call was a hoax!
The hoax bomb threat call was traced to a 24-year old man who was found to be having Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). According to news agency PTI, the caller is admitted to a hospital in Sector-47.
The hoax bomb threat call was traced to a 24-year old man who was found to be having Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). According to news agency PTI, the caller is admitted to a hospital in Sector-47.
“A hoax call was made to a pvt hotel in Gurugram today afternoon. Police reached the hotel, evacuated it & started investigation. Caller was found to be a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a pvt hospital in Gurugram: Police" reported news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A hoax call was made to a pvt hotel in Gurugram today afternoon. Police reached the hotel, evacuated it & started investigation. Caller was found to be a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a pvt hospital in Gurugram: Police" reported news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The call sent the police in an over one-and-half-an-hour-long tizzy, during which they searched for the bomb at the Leela hotel, in the end declaring the call a hoax.
The call sent the police in an over one-and-half-an-hour-long tizzy, during which they searched for the bomb at the Leela hotel, in the end declaring the call a hoax.
“Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises and the call was a hoax made by a mentally challenged man.
“Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises and the call was a hoax made by a mentally challenged man.
"An FIR is being registered against the caller and further action will be taken as per the law," said Virender Vij, DCP, east.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"An FIR is being registered against the caller and further action will be taken as per the law," said Virender Vij, DCP, east.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A call about a bomb on Tuesday sent people in panic at The Leela Hotel and police scampering to trace it.