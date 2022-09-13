Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Gurugram: The Leela Hotel hoax bomb scare call traced to autistic patient

Gurugram: The Leela Hotel hoax bomb scare call traced to autistic patient

Guests gather outside the Leela Hotel after a bomb hoax call was made by an unknown person, leading the hotel authorities to conduct security checks, call the bomb squad, a fire engine as well as the police, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
2 min read . 04:50 PM IST

  • The call sent the police in an over one-and-half-an-hour-long tizzy, during which they searched for the bomb at the hotel, in the end declaring the call a hoax.

On Tuesday, 13 September, the Delhi police were sent to a hour and a half's ordeal of searching a and tracing a bomb after the five star hotel Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex received a bomb threat call at 11.35 am in the morning. After rigorous search involving bomb disposal and dog squads the police confirmed there were no bombs and the call was a hoax!

The hoax bomb threat call was traced to a 24-year old man who was found to be having Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). According to news agency PTI, the caller is admitted to a hospital in Sector-47. 

“A hoax call was made to a pvt hotel in Gurugram today afternoon. Police reached the hotel, evacuated it & started investigation. Caller was found to be a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a pvt hospital in Gurugram: Police" reported news agency ANI.

The call sent the police in an over one-and-half-an-hour-long tizzy, during which they searched for the bomb at the Leela hotel, in the end declaring the call a hoax.

“Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises and the call was a hoax made by a mentally challenged man.

"An FIR is being registered against the caller and further action will be taken as per the law," said Virender Vij, DCP, east.

A call about a bomb on Tuesday sent people in panic at The Leela Hotel and police scampering to trace it.

The call was received at The Leela Hotel located in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11.35 am.

The hotel immediately informed the police, which dispatched bomb disposal and dog squads and evacuated the hotel, sources said.

A senior police officer said that mobile which was used to make the call was found switched off when they tried to callback.

They traced the mobile’s location in a hospital in Sector 47, belonging to a mental patient who is undergoing treatment.

“He was found to be autistic and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram," read the official statement of Gurugram police. 

