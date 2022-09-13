Gurugram: The Leela Hotel hoax bomb scare call traced to autistic patient

On Tuesday, 13 September, the Delhi police were sent to a hour and a half's ordeal of searching a and tracing a bomb after the five star hotel Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex received a bomb threat call at 11.35 am in the morning. After rigorous search involving bomb disposal and dog squads the police confirmed there were no bombs and the call was a hoax!

