Gurugram: Three employees of a CNG pump hacked to death

1 min read.Updated: 28 Feb 2022, 09:29 AM ISTLivemint
Gurugram: The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra, Narendra and Bhupendra and all are said to be residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. One of them is the manager of the pump and the other two associates.
In Gurugram, three employees working at a CNG pump in Sector-31 located on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway were murdered with sharp weapons. This incident is being told at 2:40 am last night.
