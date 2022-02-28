Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gurugram: Three employees of a CNG pump hacked to death

Gurugram: Three employees of a CNG pump hacked to death

Gurugram: The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra, Narendra and Bhupendra and all are said to be residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. One of them is the manager of the pump and the other two associates.
1 min read . 09:29 AM IST Livemint

  • Gurugram: The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra, Narendra and Bhupendra and all are said to be residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. One of them is the manager of the pump and the other two associates.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Gurugram, three employees working at a CNG pump in Sector-31 located on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway were murdered with sharp weapons. This incident is being told at 2:40 am last night. 

In Gurugram, three employees working at a CNG pump in Sector-31 located on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway were murdered with sharp weapons. This incident is being told at 2:40 am last night. 

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra, Narendra and Bhupendra and all are said to be residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. One of them is the manager of the pump and the other two associates.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra, Narendra and Bhupendra and all are said to be residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. One of them is the manager of the pump and the other two associates.

Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the miscreants.

Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the miscreants.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and CCTV camera footage is being examined, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and CCTV camera footage is being examined, they said.

Police suspect robbery to be the motive behind the crime. However, other angles are also being investigated. An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter.

Police suspect robbery to be the motive behind the crime. However, other angles are also being investigated. An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter.

Two bodies were found in the room of the pump's manager, while the third was found outside.

Two bodies were found in the room of the pump's manager, while the third was found outside.

"I woke up to a phone call in the wee hours. I reached the CNG pump and found my brother, Bhupendra, dead. My brother was a pump operator here", Dharmendra told PTI.

"I woke up to a phone call in the wee hours. I reached the CNG pump and found my brother, Bhupendra, dead. My brother was a pump operator here", Dharmendra told PTI.

He added that it is not clear who killed his brother.

He added that it is not clear who killed his brother.

A forensic lab team and a dog squad are also at the spot along with police personnel. Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran also visited the site of incident

A forensic lab team and a dog squad are also at the spot along with police personnel. Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran also visited the site of incident

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!