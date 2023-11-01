Gurugram to establish ‘Leopard Park’ on 15km Aravali stretch: Report
Gurugram has launched a project called 'Leopard Park' to reduce incidents of big cats straying into the city. The park will be established in Behrampur village.
With an aim to reduce the incidents of big cats straying in the city, Gurugram has come up with a project called ‘Leopard Park’ which aims at creating a 15 km jungle stretch between two points in Gurugram that are vulnerable to transgressions by private landowners.
