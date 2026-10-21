Gurugram traffic crackdown: Motorcycle seized over 17 unpaid challans totalling ₹1.79 lakh

Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded a motorcycle carrying 17 pending traffic challans amounting to ₹1.79 lakh, following a vehicle-checking drive near Maruti Kunj T-point on Monday, The Tribune reported.

A senior traffic police officer said the department was continuing to take action against traffic violations and vehicles with outstanding challans.

The motorcycle was stopped for inspection by Zonal Officer ASI Ramprakash and his team during the checking drive. The rider failed to produce the required vehicle documents, following which the police verified the motorcycle’s records and found 17 pending challans under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“Upon verification, a total of 17 pending challans under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, were found against the motorcycle, involving a total fine of ₹1,79,000. These included violations related to not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and riding without a helmet, among other traffic violations. Based on the pending challans and the facts revealed during the inspection, the motorcycle was impounded in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” the official told The Tribune.

Gurugram traffic police steps up action against violations The latest seizure comes amid the traffic police’s ongoing enforcement against motorists with pending challans and violations of traffic rules.

The police have urged vehicle owners to ensure that their documents, including vehicle insurance and a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, are up to date. Motorists have also been advised to pay pending traffic fines on time.

Traffic police urges motorists to follow rules The Gurugram Traffic Police has appealed to commuters to carry all mandatory vehicle documents and comply with traffic regulations.