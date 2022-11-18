Gurugram Traffic Police issues advisory for Ahir regiment protest today; check list of alternate routes1 min read . 06:15 AM IST
The protestors hit the roads with their demand to introduce Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.
The protestors hit the roads with their demand to introduce Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.
Traffic might get affected today in the wake of the Ahir Regiment protest near Khedki Daula toll in Gurugram.
Traffic might get affected today in the wake of the Ahir Regiment protest near Khedki Daula toll in Gurugram.
The Gurugram traffic police has issued an advisory for the same.
The Gurugram traffic police has issued an advisory for the same.
In its advisory, it wrote, “It is for information of all that the traffic flow may get affected tomorrow in the wake of Ahir Regiment demand protest near Kherki Daula toll. Therefore, all commuters and travellers vehicles are requested to follow alternative route."
In its advisory, it wrote, “It is for information of all that the traffic flow may get affected tomorrow in the wake of Ahir Regiment demand protest near Kherki Daula toll. Therefore, all commuters and travellers vehicles are requested to follow alternative route."
As per the Hindustan Times report, the 14.8 km section of NH 48 will be closed for traffic starting from 8 am to 5 pm. Furthermore, the entire stretch on NH 8 will be closed throughout the day for heavy and goods vehicles.
As per the Hindustan Times report, the 14.8 km section of NH 48 will be closed for traffic starting from 8 am to 5 pm. Furthermore, the entire stretch on NH 8 will be closed throughout the day for heavy and goods vehicles.
The protestors hit the roads with their demand to introduce Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. Indian Army has several caste-based regiments, and the protestors are demanding a separate regiment for their representation. Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which includes Ahir community leaders from south Haryana, has organised the protests. The Ahir community members mostly identify themselves as Yadavs.
The protestors hit the roads with their demand to introduce Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. Indian Army has several caste-based regiments, and the protestors are demanding a separate regiment for their representation. Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which includes Ahir community leaders from south Haryana, has organised the protests. The Ahir community members mostly identify themselves as Yadavs.
Here are some alternative routes as given by Gurugram Traffic Police:
Here are some alternative routes as given by Gurugram Traffic Police:
According to a press release, "Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas".
According to a press release, "Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas".
"Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near kehkri daula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route," it further stated.
"Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near kehkri daula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route," it further stated.
"Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then KMP route."
"Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then KMP route."
Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further.
Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)