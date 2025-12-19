Gurugram traffic violation turns violent, security guards vandalise ₹50 lakh Mercedes; video goes viral | watch

A confrontation over a traffic violation escalated into a violent clash in Gurugram’s Sector-31, resulting in the total destruction of a luxury sedan Mercedes-Benz by security guards, NDTV reported.

While a video of the assault on the vehicle has gone viral across social media platforms, no formal police complaint has been filed by either party.

The incident reportedly began when the driver of the Mercedes, valued at approximately ₹50 lakh, was intercepted by security guards for driving on the wrong side of the road near Cyber Park. According to the report, a heated argument ensued after the guards attempted to stop the vehicle.

The situation turned physical when the Mercedes' driver allegedly assaulted the security staff. In a swift and violent retaliation, the guards targeted the vehicle with sticks and batons.

Visuals of the assault The video footage of the incident shows a security guard snatching a baton from a bystander before charging toward the stationary car. The video documents the guard systematically smashing the windshield, rear glass, and side windows. Simultaneously, another individual is seen targeting the vehicle’s taillights and mirrors.

Despite the significant damage to the car and the alleged initial assault by the driver, neither party has filed a police complaint.

Another high-profile Mercedes incident The Gurugram clash comes on the heels of another high-profile Mercedes incident in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier in November, a speeding Mercedes G63 AMG lost control in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

That accident proved fatal when the SUV rammed into an auto stand, striking three restaurant employees from Ambience Mall. One victim, identified as 23-year-old Rohit from Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while two others sustained injuries.

The recurring nature of these incidents has sparked renewed debate among NCR residents regarding road safety, the conduct of luxury vehicle owners, and the proportional response of private security enforcement.

UP news: Cop among 2 dead in car accident in Meerut A late-night police operation ended in tragedy on Monday when a service vehicle veered off a bridge and plunged into the Hindon River, leaving a Head Constable and a civilian dead, as reported by PTI.

The accident, which occurred at the Balaini bridge, remained undiscovered for hours until one of the survivors regained consciousness to alert authorities.

According to SHO Akhilesh Kumar Mishra of the Jani Police Station, the incident took place on Monday night. A police team was reportedly returning from a raid when their vehicle lost control, breached the bridge’s perimeter, and crashed onto the riverbank below, the PTI report said.