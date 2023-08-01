Hello User
Gurugram violence: All educational institutions to remain closed in Sohna on Wednesday
BREAKING NEWS

Gurugram violence: All educational institutions to remain closed in Sohna on Wednesday

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Five people were killed - including two home guards and a naib imam - during clashes in Nuh and Gurugram.

Mint Image

All educational institutions in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram will closed tomorrow amid continued unrest. At least five people were killed as clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims on Monday. The altercation began after a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim dominated Nuh region in Haryana state. By evening the violence had spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched, killing the cleric and injuring another person.

More to come…

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
