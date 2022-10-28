Gurugram: Viral video shows firecrackers bursting on the boot of a car. Watch2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 10:14 PM IST
- A viral video has emerged on social media which shows that firecrackers were burst on the boot of a moving sedan.
While the Supreme Court of India had reinstated Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's decision to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers in the national capital and the NCR region till January 2023, several reports from local residents and police stated that many flouted the norm despite the punitive warning.