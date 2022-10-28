While the Supreme Court of India had reinstated Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's decision to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers in the national capital and the NCR region till January 2023, several reports from local residents and police stated that many flouted the norm despite the punitive warning.

In the most bizarre of them all, a viral video has emerged on social media which shows that firecrackers were burst on the boot of a moving sedan. According to Gurugram Police, the incident took place near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram.

The incident took place on 24 October, Diwali, according to the cops.

See the video here

#WATCH | A video went viral on social media where some people were seen bursting firecrackers on top of a moving car's boot near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram on Diwali (Oct 24). All three people have been arrested: Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram



(Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/UUFCytYLEy — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

The video shows a burning ‘shell’ placed on the boot of the black sedan, that is releasing ‘rocket’ one after the other into the air. These are usually seen burst into several encompassing fireworks in the sky.

Terming this act as that of a tiger like daredevil, the viral video also plays the Hindi song Jungle Mein Sher Bagoon Mein Mor( The tiger resides in the jungle, the peacock resides in the garden), that features Madhuri Dixit and the late Rishi Kapoor.

Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram, has confirmed that all three people have been arrested.

Notably, on the day of Diwali, social media was abuzz with videos of people bursting firecrackers with impunity on Diwali in the national capital, defying a ban in place to curb pollution.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had in September announced a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said there was 30 per cent less pollution on Diwali in the national capital as compared to last year and the city recorded its best air quality for the day after the festival in five years.