Gurugram waterlogging: 92% of residents rate civic preparedness for monsoon rain as ‘pathetic’ – Report

The arrival of the monsoon in Delhi-NCR brings a much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but for Gurugram, it also means chaos and gridlock.

The most recent spell of heavy rain on July 8 and 9 brought the Millennium City to its knees, with Gurugram alone recording nearly 80 mm of rain by late afternoon and a staggering total of over 115 mm within a 33-hour window.

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The torrential downpour quickly overwhelmed the city's drainage systems, leaving arterial roads, underpasses, and sprawling residential colonies heavily submerged. Commuters found themselves stranded in endless queues, bringing the booming corporate hub to a grinding halt once again,

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What causes the frequent waterlogging issues in Gurugram during monsoon? ⌵ The frequent waterlogging in Gurugram during the monsoon is primarily caused by the city's inadequate drainage systems, which fail to cope with heavy rainfall, coupled with poor infrastructure planning and maintenance. 2 Why did 92% of Gurugram residents rate civic preparedness for monsoon as 'pathetic'? ⌵ Residents rated civic preparedness as 'pathetic' due to recurring flooding incidents that disrupt daily life and a general lack of confidence in local authorities to manage waterlogging effectively during the monsoon. 3 How much rainfall did Gurugram receive during the recent heavy rain spell? ⌵ Gurugram recorded nearly 80 mm of rain by late afternoon on July 8 and a total of over 115 mm within a 33-hour period during the recent heavy rain spell. 4 What impact did the heavy rain have on traffic in Gurugram? ⌵ The heavy rain led to severe traffic congestion in Gurugram, with stranded commuters and a notable collapse on National Highway-48 causing an 8-km-long traffic jam. 5 Should residents be concerned about the state of infrastructure in Gurugram? ⌵ Yes, residents should be concerned as the persistent infrastructure failures and poor drainage systems highlight significant issues with urban planning and maintenance in Gurugram, especially during the monsoon season.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad; and a yellow alert for Noida and Ghaziabad, with heavy rain forecast to continue through July 10.

92% ‘pathetic’ verdict This annual disruption has pushed citizens to their breaking point, fostering deep distrust of local authorities.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, which gathered over 11,000 responses from validated citizens across the region (69% men and 31% women), public dissatisfaction is reaching an all-time high.

The data revealed that a staggering 92% of surveyed Gurugram residents rated their local administration’s waterlogging preparedness as ‘poor’ or ‘pathetic’.

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Compared with neighbouring cities, Gurugram emerged as the worst-rated municipality in the National Capital Region. Delhi followed closely behind at 82%, Ghaziabad at 80%, Noida at 73%, and Faridabad at 69%.

Overall, an overwhelming 79% of surveyed NCR residents gave a poor or worse rating (with 50% choosing 'pathetic'), and not a single respondent in the 11,000-plus pool rated the administration's preparedness as 'good' or 'very good'.

Also Read | Balcony crashes down in posh Gurugram society - Video

NH-48 collapse The severity of this civic infrastructure failure was starkly highlighted by a catastrophic road collapse on one of the country's most vital economic corridors.

During the heavy rains, a stretch of National Highway-48 completely caved in near Narsinghpur, ironically in an area where new drainage pipes were being laid. This critical failure triggered an agonising 8-km-long NH-48 traffic jam stretching between Hero Honda Chowk and the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

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Thousands of commuters were trapped for hours in crawling traffic as route diversions were hastily implemented, and the region struggled to absorb the economic and logistical impact of the fractured highway.

Where are the funds going? The sheer scale and predictability of this disruption raise a critical question: why does the same low-lying infrastructure fail year after year despite crores of rupees spent annually on desilting drains and building extensive stormwater networks?

The LocalCircles report indicated that this recurring flooding exposes profound “gaps in planning, maintenance and coordination between the many agencies responsible for the region’s roads and drains.”

Also Read | Gurugram rains: Police issues WFH advisory to corporate offices

“Inadequate water logging preparedness is a shared failure across the entire National Capital Region rather than the problem of any one city,” the report noted.

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Until these systemic and structural issues are addressed and waterlogging is treated as a year-round priority rather than a seasonal surprise, Delhi-NCR residents will continue to pay.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.