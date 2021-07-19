After several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, waterlogging had hit vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Parts of Delhi, Gururam and Noida received light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Monday. As per the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Narnaul.

After which, traffic disruptions were reported due to waterlogging in several areas.

Severe waterlogging has been reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.

Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted and informed about the waterlogging issues and urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

"Waterlogging has been reported near Naharpur FOB. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.

