Gurugram: Waterlogging hits vehicular movement. Check updates

Parts of Delhi, Gururam and Noida received light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Monday. As per the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Narnaul.

