Gurugram weather: All offices advised to allow Work From Home on July 10 due to heavy rains - DC issues directive

Owing to heavy rain and waterlogging across the district, Gurugram DC issued a directive advising as corporate offices and private institutions to allow work from home facility for their employees for today, July 10.

In the past 12 hours (7 PM, 09.07.2025 to 7 AM, 10.07.2025), 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram, including an extremely intense spell of 103mm between 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM on 09.07.2025.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert.

All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home on 10.07.2025 to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates.

Heavy rain batters Delhi and Gurugram Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been experiencing continuous rainfall since Wednesday night.

The showers, which started on Wednesday evening, offered a welcome break from the sweltering heat and humidity, with cloudy skies lingering over the region. However, the relentless rain has led to waterlogging in several areas of Gurugram, forcing vehicles to navigate through flooded streets.

The road in front of the parking lot near Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda road and roads in nearby colonies were also flooded, they said.

Waterlogging was also reported from Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk and Sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 and 48. About 2.5 feet of water accumulated at Subhash Chowk and people were stuck in a jam till 2 am on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital. The weather agency has predicted "thunderstorm with rain" for the next three days for Delhi.

As per the Regional Met Centre of Chandigarh, the weather of Gurugram is likely to remain with "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days.

