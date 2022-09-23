Gurugram rainfall alert: The authority also advised to close all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Heavy rainfall on Thursday led to waterlogging in parts of the Gurugram, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads. The waterlogging caused problems near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall on Thursday led to waterlogging in parts of the Gurugram, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads. The waterlogging caused problems near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.
According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.
According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.
Meanwhile, in view of the heavy rainfall alert for today, the Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure repair work of roads and drains are carried out smoothly by civic agencies. The authority also advised to close all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in view of the heavy rainfall alert for today, the Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure repair work of roads and drains are carried out smoothly by civic agencies. The authority also advised to close all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, 2022, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on September 23, 2022, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on September 23, 2022, in the larger public interest," the advisory reads.
"In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, 2022, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on September 23, 2022, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on September 23, 2022, in the larger public interest," the advisory reads.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, cautioning people about heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage roads.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, cautioning people about heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage roads.
"Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary," read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary," read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle.