"In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, 2022, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on September 23, 2022, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on September 23, 2022, in the larger public interest," the advisory reads.