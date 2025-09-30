Gurugram weather: Rains bring sigh of relief; waterlogging to persist?

Rains in Gurugram and parts of NCR on Tuesday have brought a sigh of relief. The India Meteorological Department forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital on Tuesday.

Advertisement

IMD's weather forecast states, “One or two spells of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at a few places accompanied with thunderstorm/lighting and wind speed reaching 30 -40 kmph Gusting to 50 kmph.”

A thunderstorm was expected in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon and late night. An orange has been issued in that effect.

Waterlogging issue Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging at Zakhira Railway Underpass due to which roads had to be closed.

The post on X states, “In view of water logging at Zakhira Railway Underpass, Road No. 40, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas, with diversions in place near Inderlok Chowk. Traffic from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk is diverted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg and vice versa.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi hit by heavy rain; airlines issue travel advisories for passengers

Vehicular movement from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk has been re-routed towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg.

Vehicles coming from Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg has been diverted towards KD Chowk.

Traffic movement has been diverted near Inderlok Chowk. One X user has shared a video showing waterlogging in front of their house soon after the rains. Tagging the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and the DC of the city, the user said, “Just 15 minutes of rain and our lane is flooded knee deep. It will take hours to clear now. No drainage no prper road, the residents of South City 1 are suffering.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai weather Highlights: Two killed in Dharshiv amid intense rainfall

Delhi rains Delhi also witnessed heavy rainfall on September 30 which has brought a sigh of relief to the national capital. Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning at 2:00 PM warning against light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR in the next 2 hours.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal. The maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 114 at 8 am.