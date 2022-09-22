Gurugram: WFH ordered for tomorrow, IMD predicts more rain

In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on 23.9.2022 , there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on 23.9.2022 so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on 23.9.2022 in larger public interest, the order reads, DC's letter stated