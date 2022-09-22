Gurugram: WFH ordered for tomorrow, IMD predicts more rain

Gurugram: WFH ordered for tomorrow, IMD predicts more rain1 min read . 11:20 PM IST
- In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram tomorrow, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion.
With IMD predicting more rains tomorrow, the Gurgaon district magistrate has ordered for work from home tomorrow. The district magistrate said that due to heavy rains there can be water logging leading to traffic snarls.
In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on 23.9.2022 , there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on 23.9.2022 so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on 23.9.2022 in larger public interest, the order reads, DC's letter stated
A portion of a road caved in as incessant rains pounded Delhi and Gurugram leading to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital on Thursday.
The Delhi Traffic Police Helpline received 23 calls related to traffic jam, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees from various parts of the city, officials said.
Calls related traffic jam from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Azad Market, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon among others were received following the rains, officials said.
Waterlogging was also reported from AIIMS flyover, Rajdhani Park to Mundka, Nigambodh Ghat, near Mayapuri flyover among others, they said, adding that uprooting of trees were reported from Burari and Abai Marg here.
