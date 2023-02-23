Gurugram police has rescued a woman and her son who had locked themselves in a house for three years to avoid the Covid-19 virus.

As per the details, the 33-year-old woman locked herself with her minor son in a rented house in Chakkarpur area.

A team of police, health department officials, and members of the child welfare department broke open the main door of the house and rescued Munmun Majhi and her 10-year-old son.

After that, the mother-son duo was taken to the civil hospital. Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram said, "The woman has some psychological issues. Both of them are referred to PGI, Rohtak where they are admitted to the psychiatric ward for treatment".

The matter came to light on February 17 when Munmun's husband Sujan Majhi, who is an engineer with a private company, approached assistant sub-inspector Praveen Kumar deployed at Chakkarpur police post.

Sujan, who is an engineer with a private company, was also not allowed to enter the house by his wife after he stepped out to go to the office when restrictions eased after the first lockdown in 2020.

Sujan spent the first few days with friends and relatives and after failing to persuade his wife, he started to stay in another rented accommodation in the same locality.

Sujan said that video calls were the only way to stay in touch with his wife and son. He would pay the monthly rent of the house, clear the electricity bills, deposit his son's school fees, buy groceries and vegetables, and even leave the bags of ration outside the main door.

“Initially, I didn't believe Sujan's claims, but when he made me talk to his wife and son over a video call, I intervened in the matter. The house where the woman was living had accumulated so much filth and garbage that if a few more days had passed, anything untoward could have happened," ASI Kumar said.

The woman's son had not even seen the sun in the last three years, Kumar said, adding that she did not even use cooking gas and storage water during these three years in fear of Covid.

Currently, the mother-son duo is receiving treatment at the hospital.