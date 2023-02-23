Gurugram: Woman locks self, son for 3 years in house to avoid Covid, rescued
- The matter came to light on February 17 when husband Sujan Majhi approached the police
- A team of police, health department officials, and members of the child welfare department broke open the main door of the house and rescued them
Gurugram police has rescued a woman and her son who had locked themselves in a house for three years to avoid the Covid-19 virus.
