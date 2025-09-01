Gurugram: Work from home advisory issued for private firms; schools to hold online classes on September 2 amid rains

Gurugram administration has issued work from home advisory for private firms while schools have been directed to conduct online classes on September 2 amid heavy rains earlier today on Monday.

Advertisement

“According to the instructions issued by DC Ajay Kumar, all corporate and private offices in the district have been advised to allow employees to work from home. This will help ease traffic congestion on the roads and spare employees from the hardships of commuting in inclement weather. Along with this, the district administration has directed all schools to conduct only online classes on 2nd September, ensuring the safety of students and preventing inconvenience to parents,” an official said.

The official added, “DC Ajay Kumar has appealed to citizens, stating that the administration is fully alert and rescue teams are on standby. He urged people to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary and to follow all advisories from the administration and the weather department. Civic agencies have activated drainage and pumping systems in waterlogged areas. Police and disaster management teams are working in coordination. Special attention is being given to low-lying areas and major roads to ensure traffic remains under control.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Massive traffic jam in Gurugram as roads flooded after rains | Videos

Gurugram weather As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram experienced more than 100 millimeters of rainfall between 3 PM and 7 PM on Monday, 1st September. This intense downpour led to waterlogging in several areas of the city, making travel increasingly challenging. An Orange alert has been issued for 2nd September, with forecasts indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain.

Various parts of District Gurugram received varying amounts of rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm. The Tehsil of Gurugram recorded 0.85 mm of rainfall. Sub Tehsils Kadipur and Harsaru both received 94 mm of rainfall. Wazirabad reported the highest rainfall in the district with 116 mm. Sub Tehsil Badshahpur recorded 56 mm, while Sohna Tehsil received 33 mm. Manesar Tehsil saw 24 mm of rain, Pataudi received 13 mm, and Farukh Nagar recorded the lowest with 10 mm of rainfall, the administration said.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature stands at 24.0 degree celsius to maximum 27.0 degree celsius for tomorrow with “partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers”.