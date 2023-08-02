Gurugram violence: Companies ask employees to work from home due to clashes

Gurugram violence: Companies ask employees to work from home due to clashes1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Gurugram unrest: Violence in Gurgaon prompts companies to reinstate work-from-home policies; schools also closed. Situation now under control.
As violence gripped Gurgaon after mobs went on the rampage in Sector 57 and 67, companies in the city have taken proactive measures to provide safety for employees. Several companies have reinstated work-from-home policies temporarily like KPMG and American Express. Yesterday private banks discontinued offline operations and asked employees to return home.
