Gurugram violence: Companies ask employees to work from home due to clashes

As violence gripped Gurgaon after mobs went on the rampage in Sector 57 and 67, companies in the city have taken proactive measures to provide safety for employees. Several companies have reinstated work-from-home policies temporarily like KPMG and American Express. Yesterday private banks discontinued offline operations and asked employees to return home.

Gurugram accommodates over 30,000 companies, including Multinational firms and startups, contributing to 70% of economic investments in Haryana.

Apart from companies, schools, and other educational institutes have also been shut on Wednesday (2 August) in Gurugram in light of the clashes.

Gurugram violence:

On July 31 communal violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh district which spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the lives of five people including an Imam and two home guards

Haryana CM Khattar said the Nuh violence appeared to be part of a “big conspiracy" and warned of strict action against the culprits. “No rioter will be spared," he said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also claimed the violence was “engineered".

According to some claims, the trigger for the violence was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district in February, was supposed to join the procession.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will hold a "major demonstration" in Noida to protest against the communal violence in Haryana.

A VHP office-bearer here alleged that the people of a particular community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession to the ancient Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh. The processing was organised by VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal. VHP's publicity chief Rahul Dubey said the protest march would start from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy would be burnt.

'Situation under control in Gurugram'

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened.