Gurugram violence: Companies ask employees to work from home due to clashes

A VHP office-bearer here alleged that the people of a particular community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession to the ancient Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh. The processing was organised by VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal. VHP's publicity chief Rahul Dubey said the protest march would start from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy would be burnt.