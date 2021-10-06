Makeshift houses and shops at Gurugram's Banjara Market, famous for affordable home decor and furniture items, were demolished on Tuesday by local authorities.

A total of around 200 hutments spread across 8.5 acres in the market in Sector 56 were demolished by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The demolished land is a part of a total of 25 acres of land.

These hutments were facing heat of demolition for quite a while as officers were frequently visiting the site in the past one year.

An official said that shopkeepers were given time to relocate and the action was taken after they ignored several notices to remove encroachments.

The 25-acre land plot where the market was operating is earmarked for the construction of a college, a bus stand and group housing societies. A part of the plot has also been allotted to the Income Tax department for the construction of official accommodations, HSVP officials said.

The authority said that all encroachments on HSVP land and will be cleared.

