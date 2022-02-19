Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso: Four more towers declared unfit for living

1 min read.Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 02:20 PM ISTLivemint
Gurugram: According to the officials, in some houses the iron roads in ceilings are entirely visible, in others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks. The residents have been asked to shift to alternative accommodations.
Gurugram district's Town and Country Planner has declared four more towers at Chintels Paradiso unfit for living days after several flats collapsed in the month. According to R S Bhath, Gurugram district's Town and Country Planner conducted a survey and declared towers E, F, G, and H unfit for living.
