Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso: Four more towers declared unfit for living

Gurugram: Debris of the collapsed portion of a roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex is pictured, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 02:20 PM IST

Gurugram district's Town and Country Planner has declared four more towers at Chintels Paradiso unfit for living days after several flats collapsed in the month. According to R S Bhath, Gurugram district's Town and Country Planner conducted a survey and declared towers E, F, G, and H unfit for living.

According to the officials, in some houses the iron roads in ceilings are entirely visible, in others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks. The residents have been asked to shift to alternative accommodations.

Bhath said the cost of rehabilitation of these families will be borne by the builder of Chintels Paradiso.

The decision has triggered panic among the residents of 200 flats in these towers and left many residents in limbo.

The residents claimed that people from Tower D, where the houses collapsed on February 10, are camping like refugees and asked how others will be accommodated.

Bhath said the builder will bear the cost for the rehabilitation of these families.

"We have shifted almost everyone. These families too will be rehabilitated and the cost will be borne by the builder. The repairs are in full swing," he said.

On February 10, two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment came down first, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it till the first floor.

