Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso: Four more towers declared unfit for living

Gurugram: Debris of the collapsed portion of a roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex is pictured, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI Photo)

1 min read . 02:20 PM IST

Gurugram: According to the officials, in some houses the iron roads in ceilings are entirely visible, in others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks. The residents have been asked to shift to alternative accommodations.