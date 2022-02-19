Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso: Four more towers declared unfit for living

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gurugram: According to the officials, in some houses the iron roads in ceilings are entirely visible, in others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks. The residents have been asked to shift to alternative accommodations.
Gurugram district's Town and Country Planner has declared four more towers at Chintels Paradiso unfit for living days after several flats collapsed in the month. According to R S Bhath, Gurugram district's Town and Country Planner conducted a survey and declared towers E, F, G, and H unfit for living.
