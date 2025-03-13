Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), once a popular cultural and entertainment complex, was gutted in fire on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the complex located in Gurugram's Sector 29, which has been closed for nearly three years. It took hours to bring the fire under control.

The incident took place around 6:45 am, prompting at least 10 fire tenders to rush to the spot after the guards at the KOD informed the fire service.

The fire started in Culture Galli, an area within the complex that once housed arts and cuisines from across the country.

No one was injured in the incident, and the fire has now been brought under control, PTI reported quoting a fire official.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

"Electricity was off here, so the cause of the fire is not clear," fire officer Rameshwar Singh said.

Second incident This is the second fire incident in as many years at the Kingdom of Dreams complex.

Closed since 2022 In July 2022, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sealed the KOD due to outstanding dues running into crores of rupees. Since then, no theatre shows, or any other entertainment and cultural programmes have been held here.

6 injured in fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place Meanwhile, in another incident, six people suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out at Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen due to an LPG cylinder leakage.

Those injured have been identified as Mahindra (25), Deepak (39), Piyush (31), Md Alam (21), Sairuddhin (28) and Janak (26).