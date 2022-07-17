Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams sealed, here is why

Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams sealed, here is why2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
The city’s cultural hotspot in Sector 29 has been sealed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD)---the city’s cultural hotspot in Sector 29.
It was sealed on Friday for non-payment of dues to the tune of over ₹100 crore.
Following the incident, the management of KoD approached the court to obtain a stay order against the HSVP order issued on July 6 asking for the termination of the lease agreement.
According to HSVP officials, Kingdom of Dreams, operated by Great Indian Nautanki Company, owed ₹42 crore in 2016 as lease to the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), now known as HSVP, but the amount kept compounding due to non-payment of dues.
The monthly rent was set at ₹36 lakh when the lease agreement was executed on February 15, 2008.
Spread over almost six acres, the complex receives around 700,000 visitors annually but was severely hit after the Covid-19 pandemic which broke out in 2020.
The entertainment hub used to have live theatre performances, culture gully and cuisines of 16 states.
Earlier, on November 10, 2014, the HSVP had filed a case against Kingdom of Dreams, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sections of the IPC after a ₹3.92 crore cheque submitted by the KoD management bounced.
The ₹350-crore entertainment project has been facing cash flow issues and a paucity of funds for further expansion since 2014.
KoD has been issued several notices for non-payment of dues and the authority was on the verge of closing it before a proposal came from the KoD management seeking help from the state government, said officials.
to assess the viability of the entertainment hub, a three-member committee comprising the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director and two additional state chief secretaries was formed in 2016 but nothing fruitful came out.
After several rounds of meetings, the state government wanted to ensure the cultural hub is kept afloat, but there were no takers.
Finally, on July 6 this year, the HSVP sent a notice to KoD for termination of lease agreement.
