Gurugram's Medanta hospital issues update on Mulayam Singh Yadav's health

The Medanta Hospital of Gurugram issued update on the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who is under treatment since 22 August
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is deteriorating with time, as he was admitted to the "critical care unit" of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The hospital also informed that Singh is treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is deteriorating with time, as he was admitted to the "critical care unit" of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The hospital also informed that Singh is treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists".
On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) also informed about the deteriorating health of the 82-year-old leader. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital since 22 August.
On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) also informed about the deteriorating health of the 82-year-old leader. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital since 22 August.
"Sh Mulayam Singh is currently admitted to Critical Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Sh Mulayam Singh is currently admitted to Critical Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Various leaders of the Samajwadi Party including former Chief Minister and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday. His estranged brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also went hospital to get updates on his health.
Various leaders of the Samajwadi Party including former Chief Minister and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday. His estranged brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also went hospital to get updates on his health.
"Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you not to come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given from time to time," tweeted SP handle.
"Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you not to come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given from time to time," tweeted SP handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also inquired about the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Reports also claim that Prime Minister assured Akhilesh Yadav of all possible assistance and support in the treatment SP patriarch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also inquired about the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Reports also claim that Prime Minister assured Akhilesh Yadav of all possible assistance and support in the treatment SP patriarch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also spoke to Akhilesh regarding the health of his father. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav," a statement by his office said.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also spoke to Akhilesh regarding the health of his father. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav," a statement by his office said.