Guwahati airport plans to operate 27 more daily flights for summer schedule

Last year, during the summer schedule, the top three airlines with the highest weekly operations were - Indigo with 187 flights, Airasia with 69 flights, and SpiceJet with 63 flights.
The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is set to operate 27 additional flights in Guwahati - increasing the total number of daily flights to 90 flights. The additional flights are for the summer season and have begun from last Sunday of March to last Sunday of October.
On Saturday, the airport's spokesperson said that if everything goes as planned, the number of daily flights from the airport will increase from 63 to 90 during the period, as reported by PTI.
As per the spokesperson, new destinations are likely to be added to the list of flights including Varanasi and Durgapur. While several routes will also have additional flights such as Delhi to get two while cities like Mumbai, Imphal, and Patna to get one each in the summer schedule.
The Guwahati airport has recorded a sharp rise in terms of air traffic movement and passengers after the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson in the report stated.
In the last two months, the number of passengers at Guwahati airport increased to 1,18,181 from 1,09,037.
