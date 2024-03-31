Guwahati airport roof collapses partially due to heavy rain | Watch
Amid heavy rainfall and storm, a portion of Guwahati airport's roof collapsed on Sunday. Multiple flights from the airport were already cancelled because of harsh weather.
Amid severe storm and heavy rainfall, a portion of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport's roof collapsed in Guwahati on Sunday. Due to a sudden collapse of the ceiling, water started flowing inside leading to chaos at the airport. The LGBI airport was already facing a halt in flight operations because of harsh weather conditions. However, no one was injured due to the accident.