Guwahati airport roof collapses partially due to heavy rain | Watch

Amid heavy rainfall and storm, a portion of Guwahati airport's roof collapsed on Sunday. Multiple flights from the airport were already cancelled because of harsh weather.

Amid severe storm and heavy rainfall, a portion of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport's roof collapsed in Guwahati on Sunday. Due to a sudden collapse of the ceiling, water started flowing inside leading to chaos at the airport. The LGBI airport was already facing a halt in flight operations because of harsh weather conditions. However, no one was injured due to the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to a severe storm, the airport authority halted operations and diverted six flights to other destinations. “The storm uprooted a big tree at the Oil India complex outside the Adani Group-controlled facility and blocked a road," Chief Airport Officer (CAO) Utpal Baruah told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, told ANI that six flights were diverted.

"One big tree was uprooted and blocked a road connecting to the airport, but immediately the road was cleared for a smooth supply of fuel to the terminal," Utpal Baruah told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baruah told the news agency that the destroyed portion of the airport roof was very old, hence it couldn't bear the impact of the harsh weather. “Due to this, the ceiling broke open and water started flowing inside. However, there was no injury and everything is under control," he said.

Water leak inside LGBI airport After the collapse, water began leaking inside the airport due to an overflow of outlet pipes, said Chief Airport Officer adding that the situation is under control. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to heavy downpours and wind, flight operations were affected due to adverse weather conditions today evening. The approach road was blocked due to the uprooting of trees. Roof outlets heavily overflowed and water was instilled inside the terminal building. Outside the terminal building, a small portion of the ceiling fell open due to the pressure of water and wind. There is no injury or damage. A total of six flights got diverted to Agartala and Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions. Operations resumed normal now," the statement said..

