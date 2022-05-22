Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This city has the cheapest fuel after Centre slashes tax, tweets CM. Read here

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce that fuel prices in Assam's largest city of Guwahati were now among the cheapest in India(ANI PHOTO)
1 min read . 07:32 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce that fuel prices in Assam's largest city of Guwahati were now among the cheapest in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and 6 a litre on diesel. 

"We’ve taken a number of steps to help the poor and middle class. As a result, the average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than during previous governments, FM Sitharaman said.

A day after the announcements, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce that fuel prices in Assam's largest city of Guwahati were now among the cheapest in India, and thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for Saturday’s decision.

“My deep gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodiji for his directive to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. Earlier, following his directive, BJP-led state govts had reduced taxes on fuel. Happy to note that fuel prices in Guwahati is now among the cheapest in India," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

The BJP leader also attached an infographic to his tweet, wherein he compared the cost of a litre of petrol and one litre of diesel in Guwahati to the price of the fuels in other major cities in India. 

The infographic showed that petrol is available in the metropolis at 96.01 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 83.94 a litre, the lowest among all the listed cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Previously, the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol ( 5 for each litre) and diesel ( 10 for each litre) on November 3 last year. After the present reduction, the central excise on petrol will come down to 19.90 a litre, while that for diesel will fall to 15.80 a litre.

Following Centre's announcement on Saturday, the Rajasthan, Kerala and Maharashtra governments also announced a reduction in the state Value Added Tax (VAT) for the fuel prices. 

