Union govt takes reins of Manipur security

Guwahati: The Union government invoked Article 355 of the Constitution and took control of the entire security apparatus as arson and violence swept through Manipur for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with homes burnt, churches attacked, and thousands of people displaced.

Shoot at sight orders were issued by the governor, internet and broadband services were shut with immediate effect for five days, and the Army and paramilitary forces were flown in to control the spiraling law and order situation. In a video address to the state that called for calm, chief minister N Biren Singh said that “lives had been lost". But the state government has not given details of the number of deaths and injuries so far. Former CRPF Director General of Police, Kuldiep Singh has been appointed security advisor to the Manipur government, state government officials added.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribals took out a solidarity march in the state’s 10 hill districts, where most of the tribal population resides, opposing a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community, which makes up around 53% of Manipur’s population.