Union govt takes reins of Manipur security

Union govt takes reins of Manipur security1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:07 PM IST
On Wednesday, thousands of tribals took out a solidarity march in the state’s 10 hill districts, where most of the tribal population resides, opposing a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community, which makes up around 53% of Manipur’s population.
Guwahati: The Union government invoked Article 355 of the Constitution and took control of the entire security apparatus as arson and violence swept through Manipur for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with homes burnt, churches attacked, and thousands of people displaced.
