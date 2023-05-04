Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ News / India/  Union govt takes reins of Manipur security

Union govt takes reins of Manipur security

1 min read . 11:07 PM IST Utpal Parashar
Shoot at sight orders were issued by the governor, internet and broadband services were shut with immediate effect for five days, and the Army and paramilitary forces were flown in to control the spiraling law and order situation. (PTI)

On Wednesday, thousands of tribals took out a solidarity march in the state’s 10 hill districts, where most of the tribal population resides, opposing a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community, which makes up around 53% of Manipur’s population.

Guwahati: The Union government invoked Article 355 of the Constitution and took control of the entire security apparatus as arson and violence swept through Manipur for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with homes burnt, churches attacked, and thousands of people displaced.

Guwahati: The Union government invoked Article 355 of the Constitution and took control of the entire security apparatus as arson and violence swept through Manipur for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with homes burnt, churches attacked, and thousands of people displaced.

Shoot at sight orders were issued by the governor, internet and broadband services were shut with immediate effect for five days, and the Army and paramilitary forces were flown in to control the spiraling law and order situation. In a video address to the state that called for calm, chief minister N Biren Singh said that “lives had been lost". But the state government has not given details of the number of deaths and injuries so far. Former CRPF Director General of Police, Kuldiep Singh has been appointed security advisor to the Manipur government, state government officials added.

Shoot at sight orders were issued by the governor, internet and broadband services were shut with immediate effect for five days, and the Army and paramilitary forces were flown in to control the spiraling law and order situation. In a video address to the state that called for calm, chief minister N Biren Singh said that “lives had been lost". But the state government has not given details of the number of deaths and injuries so far. Former CRPF Director General of Police, Kuldiep Singh has been appointed security advisor to the Manipur government, state government officials added.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribals took out a solidarity march in the state’s 10 hill districts, where most of the tribal population resides, opposing a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community, which makes up around 53% of Manipur’s population.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribals took out a solidarity march in the state’s 10 hill districts, where most of the tribal population resides, opposing a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community, which makes up around 53% of Manipur’s population.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.