Union govt takes reins of Manipur security

Shoot at sight orders were issued by the governor, internet and broadband services were shut with immediate effect for five days, and the Army and paramilitary forces were flown in to control the spiraling law and order situation. In a video address to the state that called for calm, chief minister N Biren Singh said that “lives had been lost". But the state government has not given details of the number of deaths and injuries so far. Former CRPF Director General of Police, Kuldiep Singh has been appointed security advisor to the Manipur government, state government officials added.