Guwahati Municipal polls: BJP-AGP alliance sweeps, Congress draws blank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Guwahati for giving a "resounding mandate" to BJP and congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work," the prime minister tweeted.