Guwahati Municipal polls: BJP-AGP alliance sweeps, Congress draws blank

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BJP-AGP alliance won in 58 wards. The BJP bagged 52 seats and its ally AGP won 6 seats in Guwahati. Both AAP and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) managed to win one ward each
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
DELHI :
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday swept the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections which were held after a gap of nine years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
DELHI :
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday swept the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections which were held after a gap of nine years.
The BJP-AGP alliance won 58 wards. The BJP bagged 52 seats and its ally AGP won 6 seats in Guwahati. This is the best ever performance by any political party since the formation of the corporation in 1974.
The BJP-AGP alliance won 58 wards. The BJP bagged 52 seats and its ally AGP won 6 seats in Guwahati. This is the best ever performance by any political party since the formation of the corporation in 1974.
The Aam Aadmi Party’s entry turned the bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress into a triangular one. Both AAP and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) managed to win one ward each, while the Congress, the main Opposition party of the state has failed to win a single seat in the civic body polls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Aam Aadmi Party’s entry turned the bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress into a triangular one. Both AAP and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) managed to win one ward each, while the Congress, the main Opposition party of the state has failed to win a single seat in the civic body polls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP candidates in three wards were already elected uncontested.
BJP candidates in three wards were already elected uncontested.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Guwahati for giving a "resounding mandate" to BJP and congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work," the prime minister tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Guwahati for giving a "resounding mandate" to BJP and congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work," the prime minister tweeted.
"I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving @BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP chief JP Nadda said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving @BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP chief JP Nadda said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls."