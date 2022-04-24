Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Guwahati Municipal polls: BJP-AGP alliance sweeps, Congress draws blank

Guwahati Municipal polls: BJP candidates in three wards were already elected uncontested
2 min read . 07:55 PM IST Livemint

The BJP-AGP alliance won in 58 wards. The BJP bagged 52 seats and its ally AGP won 6 seats in Guwahati. Both AAP and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) managed to win one ward each

DELHI : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday swept the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections which were held after a gap of nine years.

The BJP-AGP alliance won 58 wards. The BJP bagged 52 seats and its ally AGP won 6 seats in Guwahati. This is the best ever performance by any political party since the formation of the corporation in 1974.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s entry turned the bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress into a triangular one. Both AAP and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) managed to win one ward each, while the Congress, the main Opposition party of the state has failed to win a single seat in the civic body polls.

BJP candidates in three wards were already elected uncontested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Guwahati for giving a "resounding mandate" to BJP and congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work," the prime minister tweeted.

"I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving @BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP chief JP Nadda said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls."

He further said that with this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith in the party's development journey under the guidance of PM Modi.

Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita said the mandate was a reflection of the good work done by the state government under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.

Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed. A total of 197 candidates were in the fray in the election.

