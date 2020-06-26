Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati from the midnight of 28 June, besides imposing a 12-hour night curfew across the state from 7pm every day.

“Guwahati alone has recorded 762 covid-19 cases since 15 June, of which 677 did not have a travel history. However, many came in contact with those who returned to the state from outside," the minister said. Of the 276 cases reported in the state on Thursday, 133 were from Guwahati, Sarma added.

During the curfew and lockdown, no grocery shops will be allowed to open, and the supply of vegetables and other essentials will not be permitted for the first seven days.

The government said it will enforce a complete lockdown in other municipal areas on all weekends, starting 27 June, as long as covid cases are not contained. There will be a total lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) and only emergency services will be allowed, Sarma said.

The government will be reviewing the situation in Guwahati after seven days, Sarma said. Assam has so far recorded 6,646 coronavirus cases. At least nine patients have succumbed to the infection.

The north-eastern region has a comparatively lower number of covid cases compared to the rest of India. The Centre has been handholding the NE states to contain the covid spread by supporting and strengthening their healthcare infrastructure.

So far, 5,715 patients have recovered, while there are still 3,731 active cases. The death rate continues to be low, with no deaths in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Initially, complete lack of testing facilities had hampered the efforts of NE states to combat the covid outbreak. But today, NE has 39 state-owned testing labs, and three private facilities, said the Union health ministry.

“The NE states also suffered from an acute lack of dedicated covid-19 hospitals, covid health centres and covid care centres. With the help of the Centre, the healthcare infrastructure across all the NE states has been substantially supplemented," the ministry said. The Centre also helped the states to scale up the number of ICU beds, isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds and ventilators, besides supplying sufficient N95 masks, PPE kits and HCQ tablets.

The number of covid-19 cases in India crossed 500,000, with over 15,000 new cases on Friday. The number of patients recovered from covid-19 exceeded the active cases by 98,875, with the recovery rate touching 58.24%. In the last 24 hours, 13,940 patients were reported to have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 292,626.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has inducted 11 new labs, taking the total number of dedicated covid-19 diagnostic labs to 1,016, which includes 737 state-owned facilities and 279 private labs. In the past 24 hours, 215,446 tests were conducted.

