The Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derailed in the Dohomoni area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district at around 5 pm on Thursday, said officials.

At least 12 coaches of the train have been affected. "DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," said the Indian Railways.

