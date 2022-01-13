Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 05:50 PM IST
At least 12 coaches of the train have been affected
The Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derailed in the Dohomoni area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district at around 5 pm on Thursday, said officials.
At least 12 coaches of the train have been affected. "DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," said the Indian Railways.
