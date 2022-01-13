Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Bikaner Express derails
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Livemint

At least 12 coaches of the train have been affected

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derailed in the Dohomoni area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district at around 5 pm on Thursday, said officials. 

The Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derailed in the Dohomoni area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district at around 5 pm on Thursday, said officials. 

At least 12 coaches of the train have been affected. "DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," said the Indian Railways. 

At least 12 coaches of the train have been affected. "DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," said the Indian Railways. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!