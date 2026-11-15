Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight returns to Pune due to technical snag; all passengers safe — Here's all you need to know

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati with 192 persons on board was forced to return to Pune airport on Sunday after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off.
IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported the technical issue soon after departing.
The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear remained extended, according to a statement from Pune airport authorities.
Following this, Pune airport authorities immediately coordinated with the ATC, IndiGo, and other relevant agencies.
The Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airport, declared a “full emergency” and activated all prescribed emergency response procedures. Fire services, ambulance services, and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to handle any eventuality.
As a precautionary measure, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway to facilitate a visual assessment of its landing gear. After the assessment, the aircraft landed safely at Pune airport at 9.04 am.
It was then escorted to Bay No. 7 by three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances. Once it was confirmed that the aircraft was in a safe condition, the ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am.
An aerobridge was connected to the aircraft, and all passengers were safely deboarded.
“All 192 persons on board, including passengers and crew, were safe and no injuries were reported,” the Pune airport statement confirmed.
IndiGo reportedly arranged an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the affected passengers' onward journey to Guwahati.
In an official statement, IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E 623 returned to Pune and landed safely after a technical snag was detected shortly after take-off.
The airline noted that the aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations only after obtaining the necessary clearances. Apologising for the inconvenience, IndiGo stated that it was offering passengers regular updates, meals, refreshments, alternate flight options, and refunds, as applicable.
The airline reiterated that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain its top priority.
(With PTI inputs)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.