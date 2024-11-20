PM Modi to receive highest honours from Guyana, Barbados, bringing total international accolades to 19

Guyana and Barbados to confer their top awards to PM Narendra Modi. Guyana will confer its highest national award, “The Order of Excellence” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Barbados will confer the prestigious Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados.

Dominica had also announced its top award for PM Modi a few days back. The number of international honours for PM Modi reached 19.

In a press briefing ahead of the PM's visit to Guyana, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that the Prime Minister's visit comes at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said, "Recently, there has been an uptick in high-level contacts between India and Guyana. President Irfaan Ali himself was a chief guest at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2023".

Elaborating on the Guyana visit, Mazumdar said that the PM will engage in delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali.

The MEA official further said that Guyana is the fastest-growing economy in the world and asserted that India in future will get the opportunity to partner with them in various fields. "It is the fastest-growing economy in the world, and we will have opportunities for partnering with them in diverse fields," Mazumdar said.

"My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament," the Prime Minister had earlier noted.