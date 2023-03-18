Guyana offers 200 acres of land for exclusive production of millets1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 03:24 PM IST
India in exchange will provide technology and technical support for enhancing the farm production and productivity of this wonder food
NEW DELHI: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday offered 200 acres of land in his country for exclusive cultivation and production of millets in honour of the United Nations declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM).
