Guyanese Vice President calls on President Murmu

The President noted that trade between India and Guyana is on an upward trajectory and despite the pandemic bilateral trade witnessed huge growth
New Delhi: Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo called on the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
Welcoming Vice President Jagdeo to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said that trade between India and Guyana is on an upward trajectory. “In 2021-22, despite the pandemic the bilateral trade witnessed a growth of over 300 percent. There is a need to further diversify the bilateral trade."
She added that Guyana has been a homeland to Indian brothers and sisters for the last 180 years. “Even though India and Guyana are separated geographically by a large distance, both have many aspects in common, such as a colonial past, predominantly agricultural and rural based economies, and multicultural societies."
She said that the development partnership is a major pillar of India-Guyana relations. “More than 640 Guyanese Government officials have been trained under our ITEC programme so far. This visit of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo will further deepen historical bonds of friendship between the two countries."
India’s relations with Guyana are warm and cordial with a high degree of understanding. The interaction is structured through periodic Joint Commissions, Foreign Office Consultations, Cultural Exchange Programme and ITEC.
Of late, Indian companies have shown increased interest in mining and forestry. A number of Indian companies have acquired agricultural land for cultivation of maize, pulses, vegetables and fruits etc. Some have invested in the field of education and health services.
