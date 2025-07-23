Gwalior news: Speeding car rams into Kanwar Yatra devotees—4 killed, 2 injured; probe underway

A speeding car rammed into devotees of Lord Shiva, killing four and injuring two in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened when they were walking on Shivpuri Link road near Agra-Mumbai National Highway (NH-3) at 2 am on Wednesday, police said.

After hitting the kanwariyas, the speeding car overturned as the driver lost control over the wheels, they said. One of the tyres of the speeding car burst, according to City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan.

While three Kanwariyas died on the spot, another one succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the official stated.

The deceased have been identified as Puran Banjara, Ramesh Banjara, Dinesh and Dharmendra, the police said, adding a probe was on into the incident.

The car occupants were missing and the vehicle owner was identified. Efforts was on to apprehend them, the official said.

Angry locals staged a protest at the accident spot and demanded arrest of the culprits.

The Kanwariyas were residents of Simaria village near Ghatigaon, according to police.

