Kia India has appointed Gwanggu Lee as the new Managing Director and CEO. He is succeeding Tae Jin Park, who is retiring after a 36-year-long journey with the South Korean automaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gwanggu Lee will take over the responsibility with immediate effect, the company announced on Tuesday. Tae Jin Park has been managing Kia India for the last four years.

Gwanggu Lee has held different leadership roles in various departments and different locations in both developed and developing economies. He has worked for the automaker in the US, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Kia Headquarters in Central and South America, and Kia Europe Headquarters in Germany. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gwanggu Lee stint at Kia Mexico Before taking over the responsibility of Kia India, he held the role of President at Kia Mexico. During his leadership, the company had made substantial growth and establishment as a production and export hub, the company said.

Mentioning the automaker's “innovative products" like Seltos and Sonet that are performing well in the Indian market, Lee stated that Kia India is surely on the right path to sustainable business growth.

"My vision is to unlock the next phase of growth through inspiring Kia brand experiences thereby creating more value and long-lasting impact for our customers, partners, and employees alike," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kia sells five models including Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, in the Indian market. The South Korean automaker entered the Indian market after establishing its first manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company began mass production of its cars in August 2019.

Till now, Kia India has made over 6.3 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant. Out of them, 5 lakh are domestic sales, and over 1.5 lakh are exports, according to the company's website. The automaker has a network of 339 touchpoints and is focused on expanding its presence in India in the coming years.

