'Gyanesh, it's done, bro': Rahul Gandhi climbs barricades during INDIA bloc march to ECI | Watch video

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi climbed atop barricades on Tuesday as INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Visuals showed Gandhi climbing the barricades as the Opposition MPs and leaders took part in the protest march. The INDIA bloc leaders were also heard raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kumar.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the purpose of the INDIA bloc march to the Election Commission? ⌵ The INDIA bloc march aimed to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and address grievances regarding the alleged deletion of 13 crore votes and concerns over democratic rights. 2 Why do the opposition leaders want Gyanesh Kumar to resign? ⌵ The opposition alleges that Gyanesh Kumar has acted at the government's behest, undermining the electoral process and stripping away citizens’ voting rights through the controversial handling of electoral rolls. 3 How does the new Form 6 affect voter registration during the Special Intensive Revision? ⌵ The new Form 6 introduced additional declarations for new voters, which included providing proof of parents' birth dates and places, causing controversy over whether these changes were legally authorized during the Special Intensive Revision. 4 What did Rahul Gandhi say regarding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi publicly urged Gyanesh Kumar to resign, making a statement on X saying, 'Gyanesh, it's done, bro. Time to resign.' 5 What are the accusations against the Election Commission regarding the electoral rolls? ⌵ Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Dharamveer Gandhi, accuse the Election Commission of facilitating 'vote theft' by deleting votes and making unilateral changes to the voter registration process, compromising democratic integrity.

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INDIA bloc protest in Delhi Rahul later took a jibe at the CEC in a post on X, saying, "Gyanesh, it's done, bro. Time to resign."

The INDIA bloc MPs later sat in protest near the NITI Aayog office. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule were among the leaders who participated in the march, ANI reported.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government was stripping people of their rights and accused the Chief Election Commissioner of acting at its behest.

Kharge said the universal adult franchise secured after Independence was being undermined and alleged that the Election Commission was functioning under the government's direction.

"Look, we are fighting against the injustice of the fact that the government is stripping away everything – all the rights of the people. And today, the universal adult franchise that we received after Independence – this government is working to finish it off," Kharge said.

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Also Read | SC declines to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar, seeks response on poll body decisions

13 crore votes deleted, Congress alleges Congress MP Dharamveer Gandhi, speaking to ANI, alleged that 13 crore votes had been deleted and accused the government of undermining democratic principles in coordination with the poll panel's leadership.

"Thirteen crore votes have been deleted, and those people have been deprived of their democratic right to vote. This is the biggest fraud in Indian political history, committed by the current government against the people of India with the cooperation of Gyanesh Kumar. We are going to fight to restore democracy and preserve the dignity of democratic institutions," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged political interference in the election machinery. He also called for Kumar's resignation, the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restoration of voters allegedly removed from electoral rolls.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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