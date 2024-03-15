Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu to take charge as Election Commissioners today
Newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu to assume office today after being selected by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday.
The newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will take charge of the office today, Friday. They were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
