Gyanesh Kumar has done a crime, but he's not the main criminal: What LoP wants to tell Supreme Court about CEC

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference ahead of the INDIA bloc’s planned march to the Supreme Court at 1:30 pm on Monday, urging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign and alleging that he had been pressured by senior government leaders.

Addressing Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi said, “You have done a crime, and you are not the main criminal. You made a mistake, and you are not the mind behind the mistake. We are after the people who are behind what you did. It is very easy for you to resign and get out of the way... We know that you have been forced by the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, and Ajit Doval...”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Rahul Gandhi say to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi said Kumar had committed a “crime” but was “not the main criminal” or the person behind the alleged wrongdoing. He urged Kumar to resign, saying it would be easy for him to step aside. 2 Why did Rahul Gandhi demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation? ⌵ Gandhi linked his demand to allegations of “vote chori” and alleged wrongdoing involving the Election Commission. He also said senior government figures had pressured Kumar. 3 Who did Rahul Gandhi accuse of pressuring Gyanesh Kumar? ⌵ At his press conference, Gandhi said Kumar had been forced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval. These were Gandhi’s allegations. 4 What was the INDIA bloc planning to do over the allegations against Gyanesh Kumar? ⌵ The INDIA bloc planned a march to the Supreme Court at 1:30 pm on Monday. Opposition leaders had also sought a meeting with the Chief Justice to raise their concerns about alleged “vote chori.” 5 What did Ramdas Athawale say about calls for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation? ⌵ Athawale said Kumar did not need to resign over the “vote chori” allegations. He criticised demands for officials’ resignations and argued that the Election Commission works independently and transparently.

He further warned that the protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar's conduct would continue. “Why is all this happening? Because we are only asking the question raised by two Election Commissioners: why is Gyanesh Kumar not resigning? These days, we are receiving information from everywhere.”

Addressing the CEC, Gandhi said, "Gyanesh Kumar, we know your situation. We know you are unable to sleep at night, and do not worry; we will not spare you. I am telling you directly that you will not escape as Election Commissioner because of what is happening. Lakhs of people are questioning you and your conduct, and they will not stop.”

INDIA bloc to march to Supreme Court, file petition against alleged ‘vote theft’ In a social media post, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the party wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, who directed them to file a petition.

He added that leaders of the INDIA bloc will march to the apex court to file this petition against ‘vote theft’.

Gandhi also called citizens to show support and join the march as the alliance plans to file the petition against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the allegations levelled against Gyanesh Kumar.

Gandhi further said, “In this fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, fellow citizens, let us march step by step with us. Reach Connaught Place and become part of this march. If you can't come, raise your voice from wherever you are!”

Key demands in Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Supreme Court petition On 11 October, ahead of the planned march, Gandhi announced that the party will submit a memorandum to the CJI on behalf of the country. According to media reports, the Congress MP is demanding:

1. an end to vote chori

2. halting of SIR

3. resignation of Gyanesh Kumar

Why is INDIA bloc protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The INDIA bloc is protesting against alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

In September, a report in The Indian Express pointed to an internal rift within the poll panel, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raising objections to the SIR exercise.

The INDIA bloc’s march comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched a protest on 10 October seeking Kumar’s resignation. However, before most of the CJP leaders could reach the protest site at Jantar Mantar, founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee were detained, along with over 1,500 protesters in the national capital city.