Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea challenging Hindu prayers in cellar
Allahabad High Court dismissed plea challenging order allowing Hindu parties to offer puja in Gyanvapi complex's 'vyas tehkhana'.
Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the order permitting Hindu parties to offer puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi complex.
"The right that Hindus have to perform puja has been maintained by the High Court. Hindus were performing puja in the Vyas Tehkhana until 1993, but they were stopped unlawfully," Advocate Hari Shankar Jain said.
